PM Modi in UAE: ‘World today needs inclusive govts, free of corruption’  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the World Governments Summit on Wednesday, said that the world needs governments that are inclusive and free from corruption. He asserted his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' at the summit. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the UAE.

Addressing the summit on the second day of his visit, the prime minister said that people have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government because it prioritised public sentiments.

His government focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social and political conditions of Indian women, said the prime minister. PM Modi highlighted the government’s priority of social and financial inclusion and prioritising connecting over 50 crore people to the banking system. The prime minister said that governments of today need to take everyone along and are clean and free from corruption.

Technology is a key disruptor in both positive and negative ways, he said. He spoke about climate challenges and geopolitical tensions.

PM Modi lauded Dubai for becoming the epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology.

'Shaping Future Governments' is the theme of the summit that involves conversations with governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

Meanwhile, the UAE and India signed 10 agreements to collaborate in areas such as energy, infrastructure, investments, and archive management on Wednesday. These agreements were signed during a meeting between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

