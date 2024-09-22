PM Modi in US: India pledges $7.5 million to Quad Cancer Moonshot Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s commitment of $7.5 million to the Quad Cancer Moonshot initiative, aimed at cancer testing, screening, and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at an event hosted by US President Joe Biden during the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware on September 22, Modi emphasised the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare, particularly in cancer prevention and treatment.

“India is undertaking a mass cervical cancer screening programme and has developed a cervical cancer vaccine,” Modi said, highlighting key healthcare advancements. He also pointed out that India is working on an artificial intelligence-based treatment protocol for cervical cancer, a significant move as the disease remains a leading cause of death among women in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad Cancer Moonshot is a joint initiative involving the United States, Australia, India and Japan to improve healthcare infrastructure, foster research partnerships, and expand access to cancer prevention, screening and treatment across the region.

“India will also support radiotherapy treatment and capacity-building efforts for cancer prevention in Indo-Pacific countries,” PM Modi added.

India will further contribute to the region’s health infrastructure by offering technical assistance through its National Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) portal, which tracks long-term cancer care data. This is part of India’s $10 million commitment to the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative on Digital Health.

The PM also announced India’s provision of 40 million HPV vaccine doses and HPV screening kits to Indo-Pacific nations. “India’s expertise in cancer screening, such as the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) method for cervical cancer detection, will help reduce the disease burden in the region,” he said.

On the domestic front, Modi outlined plans to expand cancer treatment services through the "Strengthening of Tertiary Care Cancer Centres" programme and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health insurance scheme, which aims to ensure affordable cancer treatment for Indian citizens. He added that research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will focus on improving cervical cancer screening, with findings to be shared with Indo-Pacific countries.

Through the Quad Cancer Moonshot, Modi reiterated that the Quad nations aim to address disparities in cancer care across the Indo-Pacific by promoting HPV vaccination, expanding screening, and improving access to treatment. “When the Quad acts, it is not just for nations; it is for the people. That is the true essence of its human-centric approach,” he stated.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with GAVI has committed to supporting the procurement of up to 40 million HPV vaccine doses for the Indo-Pacific strengthening India’s role in this global health initiative.

In India, cervical cancer remains a significant public health challenge, ranking as the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women. According to recent estimates from The George Institute, which focuses on health research and policy, the age-standardised incidence rate of cervical cancer in India is approximately 22 per 100,000 women. In contrast, the mortality rate stands at 12.4 per 100,000. The disease accounts for 25 percent of all cervical cancer deaths globally. This burden is largely attributed to insufficient access to effective screening and timely treatment.

As per BioMed Central, an open-access publisher of scientific research, the five-year relative survival rate for cervical cancer in India is approximately 46 percent although it varies significantly based on the stage of diagnosis. Women who are diagnosed with early-stage cervical cancer have a survival rate of 73 percent but for those detected late at an advanced stage, the survival chance plunges to just 7 percent.

Geographically, the northeast region bears the highest burden with states like Mizoram exhibiting an especially high age-standardised Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) rate of 559.6 per 100,000 women. In contrast, Kerala experiences a lower burden with rates as low as 115.2 per 100,000, according to government data.