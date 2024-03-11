PM Modi inaugurates Dwarka Expressway in Haryana: Check connectivity and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana segment of the first-ever 8-lane section of the Dwarka Expressway. This newly constructed 19 km stretch, completed at a cost of Rs 4,100 crore, is designed to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion on National Highway (NH)-48, providing smoother connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram.

The inaugurated segment covers a distance of 10.2 km from the Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and an additional 8.7 km section from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. This roadway establishes a direct link between the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.

“Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure,” PM Modi wrote on X, sharing pictures of the Dwarka expressway just before the inauguration.

Key things to know about Dwarka Expressway

The Dwarka Expressway, designed with a budget of Rs 9,000 crore, is segmented into four parts. Gurugram houses the third and fourth sections, covering approximately 19 km, while the first two segments, totaling 10 km, are situated in Delhi.

Commencing from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, the recently built roadway passes through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram border, Basai, and terminates near Kherki Daula on the national highway. It stands out as a fully access-controlled, grade-separated 14-lane Expressway, marking a pioneering initiative in the country.

The expressway is designed to incorporate four multi-level interchanges, integrating tunnels or underpasses, a ground-level road section, an elevated flyover, and a flyover above the initial flyover

The modern expressway includes an innovative 8-lane elevated structure, complemented by India's pioneering 4 km long 8-lane shallow tunnel near the IGI airport. The shallow tunnel construction was deemed necessary, given the constraints of erecting an elevated structure in close proximity to the airport and the impracticality of using tunnel boring machines in this context.

The commencement of the Dwarka Expressway will feature an interchange equipped with two underpasses beneath the existing NH 48, seamlessly integrated with an elevated corridor.

NH 48, accommodating over 3 lakh vehicles daily, has been a pivotal route in the region.

The initiation of the Dwarka Expressway endeavors to mitigate traffic congestion, curtail productivity losses due to jams, and diminish vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR area.

Commencing in 2018 with an initial completion target of 2021, the Dwarka Expressway faced extensions in project deadlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) now affirms that the entire project is set to conclude by August this year.

