PM Modi invites UK's New PM Keir Starmer to visit India, both agree to work for early FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. They agreed to work towards finalizing a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement soon. Modi congratulated Starmer on his Labour Party's remarkable election victory and his new position as Prime Minister.

The statement mentioned that both leaders reflected on the historic ties between India and the UK and confirmed their dedication to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. They acknowledged the positive impact of the Indian community on the UK's social, economic, and political development and agreed to continue fostering close people-to-people connections.

Modi invited Starmer to visit India soon, and both leaders agreed to stay in contact, according to the statement.

The new Prime Minister's overwhelming majority has opened a new chapter in the country's relationship with India. The Labour Party now leads efforts to revive the stalled Free Trade Agreement negotiations that were halted under the previous Rishi Sunak-led administration.

Negotiations for the India-UK FTA started in January 2022 but paused during both countries' recent general election cycles. India formed its new government earlier this week, followed by the UK's new government taking charge on Friday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."