PM Modi lands in Colombo as India, Sri Lanka set to ink key defence and energy deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday, marking his first visit to Sri Lanka since the National People’s Power alliance, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, came to power last year. The three-day trip is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation across defence, energy, health, trade, and digital infrastructure.

The visit follows PM Modi’s participation in the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand and is the first by a foreign head of state to Sri Lanka since its change in political leadership. It also builds on President Dissanayake’s December 2024 visit to New Delhi—his first official trip abroad after assuming office—during which both nations released a joint statement identifying priority areas for cooperation.

Ahead of the trip, both leaders posted on X, expressing anticipation to “strengthen the bilateral partnership” and explore “new areas of cooperation.”

Eight memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit. Indian officials say the agreements will cover defence, health, energy, and digitalisation—including a proposal to supply more affordable energy to Sri Lanka.

On Saturday, PM Modi will receive a ceremonial guard of honour at Independence Square, followed by formal talks with President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat. The Indian delegation includes External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha described the visit as a significant step forward. Speaking to news agency PTI, Jha said bilateral ties “have never been better before,” and called the December 2024 joint statement “very comprehensive.” He added that the visit would “help shape a fresh agenda for cooperation.”

Among the most closely watched developments is a new defence pact that is likely to be signed during the trip. While Jha did not reveal specifics, he said the agreement would formalise existing military engagements such as joint exercises, training programmes, and hardware supply under a structured framework.

“Maritime security is an important element, and it is well recognised that we are in the same region and our security is intertwined and interlinked,” he told PTI.

Jha also underlined the broader scope of the relationship: “India and Sri Lanka are the closest neighbours, maritime neighbours in particular, and have a very wide-ranging relationship. It is very important for us to cooperate given our history, geography, our cultural ties, and people-to-people ties.”

“There is an understanding between the two countries that we have a shared future ahead of us,” he added.