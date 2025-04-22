PM Modi lands in Jeddah for landmark Saudi visit; FTA, Hajj talks on agenda with Crown Prince

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He was welcomed with a 21-gun salute. This is Modi's third visit to the Kingdom in a decade but his first to the historic city of Jeddah — the gateway to Mecca and a key hub in India-Saudi connectivity.

Advertisement

PM Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council, which was established during the Prime Minister's 2019 visit to deepen bilateral ties. India and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign at least six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the visit, with additional agreements still being finalised.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi lands in Jeddah for his two-day State visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was welcomed with a 21-gun salute.



PM Narendra Modi, along with Crown Prince & PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will co-chair the 2nd Leaders' Meeting of… pic.twitter.com/toRwuO57c8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

According to senior officials, the MoUs will cover areas such as space, energy, health, scientific research, culture, and advanced technology. “Meetings in Riyadh continued late Monday to finalise details, with over a dozen MoUs under discussion, some to be signed at the official level,” an official told PTI.

Advertisement

Trade and investment will be key focus areas. India and Saudi Arabia are currently negotiating a Bilateral Investment Treaty and a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Modi told Arab News, "India and Saudi Arabia will keep moving forward together — for peace, progress and prosperity, not just for our people, but for the entire world." He also hailed Saudi Arabia as “one of India’s most valued partners, and a trusted friend and ally,” noting their partnership has “limitless potential.”

The Prime Minister is also expected to discuss Hajj-related issues with the Crown Prince, including India's pilgrim quota. Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan said, "There has always been great coordination between the Saudi government and India on Hajj."

Advertisement

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has been increased to 175,025 from 136,020 in 2014. However, nearly 42,000 Indian pilgrims may not be able to perform Hajj this year due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in finalising agreements.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said in his departure statement: "India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years. Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership including in the domains of defence, trade, investment, energy and people-to-people ties."

"We have shared interest and commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability,” he said, adding, “I look forward to participating in the 2nd Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and build upon the highly successful State visit of my brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India in 2023."

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit a factory that employs Indian workers. Modi had earlier been awarded Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour in 2016, a signal of the deepening ties between the two nations.

