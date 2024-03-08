PM Modi lauds Lakhpati Didi Scheme, says it is empowering women across India

In commemoration of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the transformative impact of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, empowering women across the nation since its initiation.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of women associated with Self Help Groups, the Prime Minister underscored their contribution as a robust pillar for the development of Viksit Bharat.

"Lakhpati Didi Yojana is becoming a major medium to empower women across the country. Women associated with self-help groups are a strong link in building a developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Additionally, the Prime Minister shared a video showcasing the success story of Nikita Maarikam, a beneficiary of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. Originally from Chitaloor in Chhattisgarh, Nikita has transformed into an entrepreneur, managing multiple successful businesses through the scheme.

Through her Self-Help Group (SHG), Nikita Maarikam has been instrumental in providing nutritious mid-day meals to several schools in the region. The Lakhpati Didi program, orchestrated by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, is designed to foster economic empowerment and financial independence among women in rural areas.

A Lakhpati Didi is defined as a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who achieves an annual household income of Rs1,00,000 or more. This income is evaluated over at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income surpassing Rs10,000, thereby ensuring sustainability.

The Lakhpati initiative promotes a variety of livelihood activities by fostering collaboration among various government departments, ministries, private sector entities, and market players. The approach encompasses meticulous planning, effective implementation, and continuous monitoring at all levels.

In 2023, during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi introduced a vision aimed at establishing 2 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' (prosperous sisters) in villages, propelled by the collective strength of Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

In the interim budget of 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that 83 lakh SHGs, comprising 9 crore women, are reshaping the rural socio-economic landscape by fostering empowerment and self-reliance.

The achievements of these women have already paved the way for nearly 1 crore women to achieve the status of Lakhpati Didi, serving as an inspiration for others. The decision has been made to elevate the target for Lakhpati Didis from 2 crore to 3 crore, she further announced.

