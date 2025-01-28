PM Modi may visit US in Feb; Trump calls for ‘fair bilateral trading relationship’ between India-US

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a phone call, discussed enhancing the bilateral trading relationship and strengthening India-US cooperation, according to the White House. The leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, as stated in the readout of the call on Monday. Later, Trump informed reporters that PM Modi is likely to visit the US in February.

The White House readout mentioned that both leaders talked about expanding and deepening cooperation, while also discussing regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe, and a “fair bilateral trading relationship”.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship. The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” according to the readout.

Later Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida that PM Modi might visit the US in February.

“I had a long talk with him this morning. He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” said Trump, who was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi on Monday. When asked about the details of the call, Trump said “everything came up”.

INDIA-US TARIFFS

Trump had reiterated imposing a 100 per cent tariff on the BRICS nations, which includes India. "If the BRICS nations want to do that, that's okay, but we're going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States,” Trump had said.

Earlier too, Trump had said, “We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new BRICS currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar or, they will face 100 per cent tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy.”

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, referred to the ongoing dialogue between India and the US on trade and immigration, and expressed hope for resolving any issues. Trade in goods and services reached a record $190 billion in 2023, according to Jaiswal.