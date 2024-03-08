PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators’ Award; Shraddha Jain, RJ Raunac, Kamiya Jani, Ranveer Allahbadia awarded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, presented the first-ever National Creators’ Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Some of the most popular digital creators were awarded on Friday, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Kamiya Jani, Shraddha Jain, RJ Raunac, Ankit Baiyanpuria.

These awards were envisioned to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others, and to use it as a launching platform for using creativity to drive positive change.

The National Creator Awards received over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories in the first round, for which 10 lakh votes were cast. Eventually 23 winners were decided.

Most Creative Creator - Female award was given to Shraddha Jain aka AiyyoShraddha, while the Most Creative Creator - Male award was given to RJ Raunac (Bauaa).

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/YCXrqLM70E — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Disruptor of the Year award was given to Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, while Gaurav Chaudhary received the award for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Kamiya Jani aka CurlyTales received the Favourite Travel Creator award.

Pankhti Pandey got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy received it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year’ award.

The Heritage Fashion Icon award went to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category award went to Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen).

PM Modi, addressing the audience at the event said, "You all know that I organise 'pariksha pe charcha' but many people make fun of it. They think why is the prime minister doing all this? I know that I cannot make the lives of children just by passing a circular but I will have to connect with them and know their issues...I regularly do this program every year..."

The awards were given across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award, Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, Best Creator For Social Change, Most Impactful Agri creator, Cultural Ambassador of The Year, International Creator award, Best Travel Creator Award, Swachhta Ambassador Award, The New India Champion Award, Tech Creator Award, Heritage Fashion Icon Award, Most Creative Creator (Male & Female), Best Creator in Food Category, Best Creator in Education Category, Best Creator in Gaming Category, Best Micro Creator, Best Nano Creator, and Best Health and Fitness Creator.