'People will say you are from BJP': Watch PM Modi get candid with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Business Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in fun banter with YouTube creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who won 'Disruptor of the Year' award.

At the first-ever National Creators Award in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in fun banter with YouTube creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who won the 'Disruptor of the Year' award.

During the presentation, the PM asked Allahbadia, also known as Beerbiceps,  to share a few fitness mantras to which he said people should do yoga and meditation.

PM Modi responded saying if he says that people will say he's repeating what the PM says. He belongs to BJP now (phir to log kahenge ye to toh Modiji ki baat kar raha hain...phir kahenge tum BJP wale ho gaye ho)."

The PM praised Allahbadia for his work and suggested he should do shows that underscore the importance of sleep in his show. 

Allahbadia's podcast, called ‘The Ranveer Show’, has had a host of high-profile guests, including many actors and politicians. He started with lifestyle and fitness advice. The podcaster has been in the news because of his interviews on aliens and supernatural activities.

Published on: Mar 08, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
