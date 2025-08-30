PM Modi pushes next-generation reforms: Govt sets up two GoMs and high-level committees

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day call for next-generation reforms, the government has set up two groups of ministers (GoMs) and two high-level committees to streamline governance and boost project implementation. The panels, led by NITI Aayog member and former Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, aim to simplify life for citizens and businesses, while ensuring large schemes and infrastructure projects are effectively executed.

In a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the 10-member committee on non-financial regulatory reforms was tasked with evaluating the relevance and usefulness of existing laws, rules, regulations, and certification processes.

"This exercise should be aligned with the current policies of govt," the notification said, highlighting MSMEs, foreign trade, certification agencies such as BIS and FSSAI, regulatory compliance under the Companies Act, and environment and water laws. The committee will also examine entity registration with tax authorities, decriminalisation of certain laws, self-certification avenues, and third-party inspections.

The second committee, focusing on Viksit Bharat goals, includes secretaries from multiple ministries and Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre. This panel will identify areas and schemes under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring strategic alignment with national development priorities.

Sources said the two high-powered panels held their first meetings on Thursday and will coordinate with informal ministerial panels chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Members of the committees include secretaries from DPIIT, Expenditure, MSME, and Power ministries, along with directors general from CII, FICCI, and Assocham. Industry leaders such as Pawan Goenka, HR firm head Manish Sabharwal, and Boston Consulting Group India Chairperson Janmejay Sinha are also part of one of the panels.

These initiatives follow a series of discussions by PM Modi with economists and Union ministers to chart a roadmap for reforms aimed at boosting economic growth, regulatory efficiency, and ease of doing business in India.