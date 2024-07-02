'Those dancing with Constitution on head...': PM Modi's big attack on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying those dancing with the Constitution's copy on their heads could not implement it in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi was referring to Article 370, under which some parts of the Constitution were not applicable in J&K.

"The people who worship Article 370, those who have made it a weapon of vote bank politics, had made the condition of Jammu and Kashmir such that they had snatched the rights of the people there," he said.

The Prime Minister said the politics of appeasement has destroyed the country. During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the country had seen the politics of appeasement for a long time but his government followed the principle of santushtikaran, not tushtikaran.

The Prime Minister recalled the situation in the country before 2014 and said it was a time when scams were happening to hide scams. "If we remember those days of 2014, we will realise that the people of our country had lost their self-confidence. The country had drowned in the abyss of despair. At such a time, before 2014, the biggest loss that the country had suffered was the loss of self-confidence of the countrymen."

And when trust and self-confidence are lost, the PM said, it becomes difficult for the person, the society, and the country to stand up. "For some time, it used to come out from the mouth of a common man that 'nothing can happen to this country'. These words of frustration of Indians had become a kind of identity. For some time, when we used to open the newspaper every day, we used to read only news of scams," he added.