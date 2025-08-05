PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. This meeting brings together MPs of the ruling alliance after a considerable gap.

The NDA meeting is scheduled just days before the filing of nominations for the vice president's election begins on August 7. The alliance is expected to announce its candidate by August 21, the last date for nomination filing. The candidate's election is likely assured due to the NDA's majority in the electoral college.

The meeting takes place amid the ongoing Parliament session, which has seen limited progress except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The session has largely been disrupted by united opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar conducted by the Election Commission.

PM Modi is expected to address several current issues, including the opposition's criticism of the poll body's alleged partiality towards the government, as well as the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The parliamentary party is also likely to felicitate the prime minister for his government's military response to the terror strike.

The electoral college for the vice president election includes MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with a current strength of 782 members. If the opposition names a candidate, which is a distinct possibility, the election would be held on September 9.

Sources indicate that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and some BJP national general secretaries will coordinate with allies regarding the vice presidential poll.

Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP lost its majority but retained a comfortable position with allies, the party's sessional meeting of MPs has been expanded to include allies. Prime Minister Modi addressed the first such meeting on July 2. However, no meetings have been held in recent sessions.

Before the last general elections, Prime Minister Modi used to address weekly meetings of the BJP parliamentary party, now expanded to include allies such as TDP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas). The meeting is attended by MPs of the ruling alliance, and the prime minister often discusses political and governance issues, sometimes touching on the government agenda in Parliament.

He frequently provides MPs with talking points to raise in public, especially in their constituencies.