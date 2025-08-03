'Every new item must be...': PM Modi's big Swadesi pitch amid tariff tension with Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to take a pledge for Swadeshi and promote “Make in India” products, saying every Indian must take responsibility for strengthening the local economy. “Every new item entering our homes must be Swadeshi,” he said while speaking at a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Urging people to adopt the mantra of “Vocal for Local,” the Prime Minister called for the use of Indian-made products during the upcoming festival season. He said this would serve as a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Referring to the current global climate, Modi said, “The global economy is currently facing multiple uncertainties and an atmosphere of instability. Nations across the world are focusing on their own interests.” In such a situation, he said, “India must remain vigilant about its economic interests.”

He stated that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy and added, “The welfare of farmers and small industries is paramount.” He affirmed that the government is making all efforts to support them. Modi also emphasised citizen participation in nation-building, saying, “The dream of a developed India will be fulfilled only through collective effort.”

The remarks come just days after the US imposed tariffs on imports from India.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the imposition of an additional 25% import duty on Indian goods entering the American market, effective from August 7. The move, initially scheduled for August 1, also includes an unspecified penalty linked to India’s continued purchase of crude oil and military equipment from Russia.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, “I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

While the specific nature of the penalty remains unclear, the tariff hike is being seen by trade experts as a pressure tactic to push India into making concessions in the ongoing bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks.

The US has recently secured favourable trade agreements with Japan, the UK, and the European Union, and is now pushing for similar terms from India. However, India has taken a tougher stance on allowing duty concessions for agricultural products, dairy, and genetically modified foods under the proposed BTA.