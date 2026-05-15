PM Modi to chair full Cabinet meet on May 21 amid speculation of reshuffle in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a full meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on May 21, and in Delhi's political circles, the timing is being read as more than routine. The meeting comes amid intensifying speculation over a possible expansion and reshuffle of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, with sources suggesting changes could materialise in the second week of June.

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The meeting will be attended by all Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and ministers of state. Officially, the agenda covers a review of the implementation of various government schemes and programmes, along with the functioning of ministries and departments, a standard exercise that PM Modi has periodically convened since taking office.

Why is this meeting being watched closely?

The political context surrounding May 21 is hard to ignore. The Modi 3.0 government was sworn in on June 10, 2024, making its first anniversary just weeks away. Sources indicate that a Cabinet expansion and reshuffle could take place in the second week of June, putting the May 21 meeting squarely in the frame as a precursor to possible changes.

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The meeting also follows the BJP's strong performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam, as well as the return of the National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry, electoral outcomes that typically factor into considerations around Cabinet composition and political balance.

While PM Modi has regularly convened full Council meetings to discuss governance priorities, the combination of anniversary timing, electoral results and persistent reshuffle speculation has given this particular gathering an added layer of significance.