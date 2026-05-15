Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power: Why Adani stocks are in focus today

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and a host of Adani group stocks are in focus on Friday morning as US authorities is preparing to resolve fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, with the Justice Department expected to drop the criminal case linked to an alleged $265 million bribery and fraud scheme.

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Adani Green Energy in an exchange filing to BSE and NSE on Friday said the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have filed their request for entry of final judgment, on consent, before the US Eastern District NY Court on May 15, 2026 India Time/ May 14, 2026 New York Time. The final judgment is awaited. This is in relation to the civil complaint filed before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by the against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani,

Quoting sources, a Bloomberg report earlier suggested the US Justice Department is looking to withdraw the charges. This would be done as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, it said. At the same time, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also said to be moving towards settling a parallel civil fraud case filed in November 2024 against Adani and others.

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In a November 2024 filing to stock exchanges, Adani Green Energy said the US DOJ and the US SEC had issued a criminal indictment and filed a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against its directors, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The filing also stated that the US DOJ had named another director, Vneet Jaain, in the criminal indictment.

The Adani group had called the allegations “baseless” and said it would seek “all possible legal recourse” to defend itself.

"A civil complaint being 1:24 Civ. 8080 has been filed before the United States District Court Eastern District of New York by Securities and Exchange Commission against Mr. Gautam Adani and Mr. Sagar Adani," Adani Green said in November 2024.

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It had said that while the complaint prays for an order directing the defendants to pay civil monetary penalties, it does not quantify the amount of penalty.

The Adani group stocks were earlier in news this year amid a Reuters report that suggested the US SEC had sought a US court permission to personally email summons to billionaire Gautam Adani and group executive Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme.



The fresh move came, as Gautam Adani hired a new legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, one of US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers and co-chairman of the law firm Sullivan and Cromwell, The New York Times reported.