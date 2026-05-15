Indian kitchen budget rises nearly 6% in 2.5 months amid Israel-Iran conflict

Nearly two-and-a-half months into the escalating Israel-Iran conflict involving the United States and allied forces, the economic impact is increasingly being felt inside Indian homes. Over the 75 days since the conflict intensified on February 28, disruptions to global energy supplies, shipping routes and commodity markets have started pushing up the cost of everyday essentials, resulting in a noticeable increase in household spending.

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The conflict, now entering its 75th day, has evolved into a broader geopolitical and economic challenge. Marked by a naval blockade of Iranian ports, attacks on infrastructure and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz — a critical route for global oil movement — the crisis has disrupted commodity flows and increased uncertainty in energy markets. For India, one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil and edible oils, the effects are increasingly visible through higher prices.

Household budgets

Based on increases across key household categories, a typical urban middle-class family is estimated to be spending ₹850–₹1,800 more every month than before the escalation in tensions.

Assuming an average monthly household budget of ₹30,000–₹60,000, the increase translates into approximately a 2.8%–6% rise in monthly household expenses within just 2.5 months.

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While consumers may not immediately notice a dramatic jump in any single category, the cumulative impact across food, fuel, transportation and dining expenses is steadily stretching monthly budgets.

Kitchen costs

The kitchen has emerged as one of the first areas reflecting the impact. India imports a significant portion of its edible oil requirements, making prices highly vulnerable to global commodity trends and shipping costs.

According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, sunflower oil prices rose from ₹174.7 per litre before the conflict intensified to ₹185.9 per litre by mid-May. Soybean oil increased from ₹150.8 to ₹159.5, while palm oil rose from ₹136.2 to ₹144.8 per litre. Groundnut oil prices also climbed to ₹201.1 from ₹194.8 per litre.

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Milk prices have risen by ₹2 per litre across several markets. Although small individually, such increases have a meaningful impact on households with regular daily consumption.

Rupee downfall

A weakening rupee has amplified the pressure. Since most edible oil imports are priced in dollars, currency depreciation increases import costs, which eventually pass through to consumers.

Fuel remains another major pressure point. Brent crude prices have climbed sharply from $72.75 per barrel to $105.46, an increase of nearly 45% during the period.

India’s retail fuel prices have not fully reflected the global increase yet, but early signs of pressure are emerging. Premium petrol prices rose from ₹99.54 to ₹101.89 per litre, while Mumbai CNG rates increased from ₹82 to ₹84 per kilogram.

Commercial LPG prices

Commercial LPG prices have seen the biggest jump. Delhi’s 19-kg commercial cylinder surged from ₹1,740.5 to ₹3,071.5, an increase of over ₹1,300 per cylinder. Since restaurants and food businesses rely on these cylinders, higher operating costs could eventually translate into higher prices for consumers eating out.

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With shipping costs, fuel prices and essential commodities continuing to rise, a conflict unfolding thousands of kilometres away is increasingly reshaping the economics of everyday life for Indian households.