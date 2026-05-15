Top stocks in news: TMPV, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Apollo Tyres, Muthoot, OMCs, Adani shares

Indian equity benchmark indices rebounded on Thursday to posted gains amid potential measures by the government to support the falling rupee. The BSE Sensex soared 789.74 points, or 1.06 per cent, to close at 75,398.72, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 277 points, or 1.18 per cent, to end at 23,689.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, Aether Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Alembic Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, ITC Hotels, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, NCC, NHPC, Premier Energies. Steel Authority of India and others will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

OMC stocks: Shares of oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL and others will be in focus after Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a fresh spike on Friday by Rs 3 per litre. The revision comes in response to rising global energy prices which prompted companies to partially transfer the burden to consumers.

Dividend today: Shares of State Bank of India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Nuvama Wealth Management, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Gopal Snacks, HBG Hotels, Indian Energy Exchange and Kennametal India shall trade ex-dividend today, while units of Knowledge Realty Trust, National Highways Infra Trust, Nexus Select Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution today.

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Biogen Pharmachem Industries shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of Cigniti Technologies shall trade ex-date for amalgamation today. Dev Labtech Venture shall trade ex-date for split and bonus. Shares of Onix Solar Energy and Steelco Gujarat shall trade ex-date for rights. Sarla Performance Fibers shall trade ex-date for buyback.

Adani stocks: Shares of Adani Group companies will be in focus after multiple reports suggested that the US authorities are moving to resolve the fraud charges against Gautam Adani and end a criminal case.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The homegrown car-maker reported a 31.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 5,783 crore, while revenue increased 7.2 per cent YoY to 1,05,447 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda margin stood at 9.4 per cent, while the company announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

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HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major announced a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to deliver enterprise-grade AI infrastructure for organizations accelerating their AI adoption journeys.

JSW Steel: The metal major reported a nearly 11-fold rise in the net profit at Rs 16,370 crore, while its revenue increased 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 51,180 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda rose 35.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8634 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 7.10 per share.

Adani Enterprises: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which held a 1.59 per cent equity stake in Adani Enterprises as of March 2026, sold 58.92 lakh shares (0.45 percent stake) to SBI Mutual Fund for Rs 1,435.15 crore. The transaction was executed at Rs 2,435.6 per share.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker reported a 241 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 631 crore, while its revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 7336 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,069 crore, with margins coming in at 14.6 per cent. It announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

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Muthoot Finance: The gold-loan major reported a 105 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 3,086.2 crore, while its revenue increased 65 per cent YoY to Rs 9,288.7 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Its AUM inched up by 50 per cent to Rs 1,62,826 crorem while it announced a dividend of Rs 30 per share. It open 177 new branches.

Siemens Energy India: The energy solutions firm reported a 52.4 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 375 crore, while revenue rose 27.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,394 crore for the three months ending on March 31, 2026. Its operating profit increased 38.9 per cent YoY to Rs 464 crore, with margins coming in at 19.4 per cent. Order backlog stood at Rs 18,433 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Voltas: The Tata Group's AC maker reported a 52 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 113 crore, while revenue dropped marginally to Rs 4,930 crore for the March 2026 quarter.

Global Health: The parent company of Medanta Hospitals reported a 15.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 554.1 crore, while revenue increased 19.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,508.9 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda stood at Rs 1,056 crore, with margins 24.4 per cent. It announced a dividend of Rs 0.50 per share.

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Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player reported a 137 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 85 crore, while its revenue increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,158 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its adjusted ebitda rose 61.7 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore, while margins improved by 420 bps to 13.1 per cent for the quarter.

LT Foods: The rice exporter's net profit declined 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 135.67 crore, while revenue rose 30.44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,906.70 crore for Q4FY26. Its ebitda increased 3.76 per cent YoY to Rs 300.42 crore, while dividend was announced at Re 1 per share.

Welspun Enterprises: The infra player reported a 44.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 145.2 crore, while revenue increased 17.42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,199.46 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 29.2 per cent YoY to Rs 239.3 crore, with an operating margin of 20 per cent. Its order book stood at Rs 19,739 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The auto ancillary player reported a 28 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 118 crore, while revenue increased 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,535 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda was up 27 per cent YoY to Rs 193 crore, while margins came in at 12.6 per cent for the quarter.

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Dilip Buildcon: The infra player's net profit sank 63.7 per cent YoY, while revenue dropped 25.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,299.8 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Its ebitda dropped 40.7 per cent YoY to Rs 392.3 crore, with margins shrinking to 17.06 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 1 per share for the shareholders.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The shipping player reported a 188 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,044 crore, while revenue increased 23.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,511 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its ebitda soared 87.7 per cent YoY to Rs 941.4 crore, while margins improved to 62.3 per cent. It announced a fourth interim dividend of Rs 11.7 per share.

SEPC: The EPC player has signed an EPC sub-contract with Shalimar Corp for the widening and upgradation of the Shahjahanpur-Bisalpur section in Uttar Pradesh to a four-lane configuration. The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 521.46 crore for the project.