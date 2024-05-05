scorecardresearch
PM Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14

PM Modi to file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14

PM Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency on May 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be filing his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, BJP's city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday. A day before the nomination, Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency on May 13. Rai said the preparations for the roadshow are underway.

"The route for the roadshow has been finalised. On May 14, Prime Minister Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi seat," he said. 

The Congress has fielded its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai in Varanasi and the BSP Athar Jamal Lari. Elections in Varanasi will be held in the last phase on June 1. 

In the 2019 elections, PM Modi had secured 674,664 votes (63.62%), while his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of the SP polled 195,159 (18.40%). Congress' Ajay Rai came in third position and had to settle with just 152,548 votes (14.38%).     

Published on: May 05, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
