‘For last 10 years PM was from Varanasi, for the next 20, PM will be from Wayanad’: Revanth Reddy

Lok Sabha elections 2024: "We and the people have lost faith in EVM, only the BJP has faith in it and that's not enough,” said Revanth Reddy. 

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has predicted that the prime minister for the next 20 years will be from Wayanad – a reference to Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi. He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of meddling with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and batted for the use of ballot paper instead.

In a bite to news agency ANI, Revath Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi is going to become the prime minister of India. “For the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has been from Varanasi and for the coming 20 years, the Prime Minister will be from Wayanad,” he said.

He also accused BJP leaders of telling them that as long as there’s PM Modi and EVM, Congress will not come to power. “What relation does PM Modi have with EVM? Why does the BJP fear elections through the ballot paper? Elections around the world are being conducted through ballot paper, only India is using EVM. We and the people have lost faith in EVM, only the BJP has faith in it and that's not enough,” he said. 

Reddy had recently attached former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “mortgaging” the self-respect of BRS party activists to BJP to secure bail for his daughter K Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy, and to defeat the Congress. 

During a Congress rally at Narayanpet, Reddy claimed that BRS leaders are not actively campaigning in Mahabubnagar even though the local MP belongs to BRS. “Chandrasekhar Rao, taking a supari, mortgaged the self-respect of BRS workers at the feet of Modi to make Narendra Modi successful in five parliamentary constituencies of Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Bhongir and Zaheerabad to secure bail for KCR’s daughter and to defeat Congress as part of a clandestine understanding,” he had said. Reddy said Rao believes that he can be hit if the five seats are hit.

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
