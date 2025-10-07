Mumbai's big leap: PM Modi set to inaugurate Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai Airport tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, marking a significant step in transforming India into a global aviation hub. The airport, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, will handle 90 million passengers annually upon completion and is set to become one of the most efficient airports in the world.

Advertisement

The newly built NMIA is part of India's largest Greenfield airport project. The airport, designed to be among the world's most efficient, will also feature an Automated People Mover (APM) system for seamless inter-terminal transfers.

In a first for India, the airport will be connected by water taxi, as well as feature sustainable practices like solar power generation and EV bus services. "As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems," the PMO said.

Following the inauguration of NMIA, PM Modi will launch Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, which stretches from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade. This is part of Rs 37,270 crore project aimed at transforming urban transport across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Mumbai Metro Line-3 will offer a modern and efficient transit system for millions of commuters, with 27 stations and a daily capacity of 13 lakh passengers.

Advertisement

Additionally, PM Modi will launch the "Mumbai One" app, which integrates various public transport systems across the city, allowing for seamless travel through a single ticket for multiple modes of transport, including metro, monorail, and suburban railways. This initiative will improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and enhance the overall commuter experience.

On 9th October, PM Modi will host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, marking the first official visit of Starmer to India. The two leaders will attend the CEO Forum at the Jio World Center, where they will engage with business leaders and discuss opportunities in trade, investment, and technology under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Both leaders will also attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, where they will deliver keynote addresses. The event, which will attract over 100,000 participants from around the world, aims to explore how technology can empower finance for a better world, with a focus on innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.