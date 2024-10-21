PM Modi to meet BRICS leaders at Kazan Summit to discuss global challenges and cooperation

India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to engage in bilateral meetings with leaders from BRICS member states during the upcoming Kazan Summit in Russia. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Kumar underscored the significance of this gathering of world leaders and the pivotal role that BRICS plays for both India and the international order.

The 16th BRICS Summit, hosted by Russia, is scheduled for October 22-23 in Kazan. Kumar emphasized that this Summit serves as a vital forum for addressing pressing global challenges, including economic collaboration, climate change, and international security.

When questioned about the possibility of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian Deputy Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian, Kumar refrained from making any definitive statements, indicating that discussions regarding additional bilateral talks are ongoing. "The Prime Minister's bilateral meetings are under consideration, and this is still a work in progress. We will have to wait to see which ones will be finalized,” the Ambassador stated.

This meeting occurs against the backdrop of the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been raging for the past twenty months, alongside escalating tensions in the Middle East. Kumar highlighted India's commitment to promoting peace and conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. “India has consistently maintained that the parties involved must engage in dialogue to resolve conflicts. While I cannot speculate on what the leaders will discuss, it wouldn't surprise me if this issue comes up,” he remarked.

Addressing concerns about Indian citizens who were misled into participating in the Ukraine conflict, Kumar noted, "PM Modi has had several conversations with President Putin on this matter. Most Indian citizens who were recruited into the Russian Army have been released, though there are still around 16 to 17 cases pending that we are actively pursuing. Progress is being made towards resolution."

About the BRICS Summit

The BRICS grouping, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has seen substantial growth this year with the inclusion of new members such as Iran, the UAE, Ethiopia, and Egypt. As the global power landscape evolves, BRICS is increasingly regarded as a counterbalance to Western-dominated organizations like the EU, G7, and NATO.

Kumar stated, “BRICS promotes a positive agenda aimed at fostering economic cooperation among its member states and advancing a multipolar world order. The fact that so many nations are eager to engage with or join BRICS underscores the appeal of its agenda.” He further remarked, “As a coalition of such significant countries, BRICS undoubtedly contributes to global prosperity, development, and cooperation.”

