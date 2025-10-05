PM Modi to unveil ₹19,647-cr Navi Mumbai airport on Oct 8, poised to rival major Asian hubs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the ₹19,647 crore Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, marking a significant advancement in India’s aviation infrastructure.

Developed as a greenfield project, NMIA becomes the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, complementing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in December 2025. On September 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the facility its aerodrome licence, clearing a key regulatory hurdle.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd, a joint venture led by the Adani Group with a 74% stake and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) holding the remaining 26%, is executing the multi-phase development. CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal announced the inauguration date during a media briefing. “The second airport of Maha Mumbai – Navi Mumbai International Airport – will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 October,” he said.

Modi is expected to arrive at approximately 2:40 pm and will tour the terminal building before addressing dignitaries and guests. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has assigned the code ‘NMI’ to the new facility. Air India Group, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have confirmed they will partially relocate operations to NMIA upon its launch.

Situated on 1,160 hectares, NMIA aims to emerge as one of Asia’s largest aviation hubs. The fully-built airport will feature four terminals, handle up to 90 million passengers annually, and process 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

Significantly, NMIA is India’s first multi-modal transport-linked airport, offering access via expressways, highways, metro, suburban rail, and water taxis. It also includes infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuel storage, reinforcing its green design ambitions.

A key passenger convenience, the Automated People Mover (APM) system, will connect terminals internally to streamline movement within the large campus, underlining NMIA’s emphasis on operational efficiency and future-ready infrastructure.