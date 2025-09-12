PM Modi to visit Manipur for first time since 2023 ethnic clashes; to announce projects worth Rs 8,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on Saturday, marking his first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence erupted over two years ago. PM Modi will lay foundation stones for development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore at Peace Ground in Churachandpur, an area with a Kuki community majority, and inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal, which is predominantly Meitei. The total investment for these initiatives stands at Rs 8,500 crore.

The state has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh after violence between Kuki and Meitei communities led to more than 260 deaths and thousands displaced since May 2023.

Meanwhile, security has been significantly increased in the state, with central and state forces deployed around Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. Patrolling teams have been deployed, and barricades have been set up along routes to key venues. Stringent advisories have been issued to attendees of the "VVIP programme", including bans on items such as keys, bottles, and umbrellas, as well as restrictions on children under 12 and sick persons.

In anticipation of the visit, billboards announcing the Prime Minister’s programmes have been installed across Imphal. Previous criticism from opposition parties pointed to the absence of a prime ministerial visit amid the ongoing crisis.

The state government recently banned air guns in Churachandpur district for security reasons, and police and paramilitary forces have been tasked with round-the-clock inspections of the main venues.

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba described the visit as "very fortunate" for both the people and the state. Leading Kuki-Zo groups called the visit a "historic and rare occasion."

The Kuki-Zo Council noted that it has been nearly four decades since a prime minister last visited the region and voiced trust in Modi’s leadership to address community concerns. While several Kuki-Zo organisations welcomed the visit, some opposed a planned dance programme as part of the ceremony.

The women’s organisation Imagi Meira has urged the Prime Minister to ensure Meiteis can move safely along the National Highway.