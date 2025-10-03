'PM Modi would never...': Putin defends India-Russia trade, mocks NATO response

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of trying to "humiliate" India by pressuring it to cut energy ties with Moscow, warning that such tactics would hurt the American economy more than Russia's.

Addressing the Valdai Discussion Forum in Sochi, Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to bow to Western pressure over Russian oil. “The people of a country like India will closely monitor decisions made by the political leadership and will never allow any humiliation of anyone,” he said. “I know PM Modi; he himself would never take any steps of this kind.”

Putin estimated that India would lose $9–10 billion if it halted Russian crude imports and said there was “no reason” for New Delhi to comply with U.S. demands. “If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer a certain loss,” he added.

The Russian leader warned that penalizing Russian energy exports would push global oil prices above $100 per barrel, forcing the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated and triggering economic slowdown. He also directed his government to correct the trade imbalance with India by ramping up purchases of Indian pharmaceuticals and agricultural goods ahead of his December visit to New Delhi.

Putin took a broader swipe at U.S. foreign policy, calling Washington’s approach “hypocritical.” He noted that while the U.S. pressures countries like India to reject Russian oil, it continues to rely on Russian uranium. “The United States is one of the largest states using nuclear power plants... Russia is the second-largest supplier of uranium to the American market,” he said.

Turning to Ukraine, Putin accused NATO of being fully engaged in the war and warned of a dangerous new escalation if the U.S. supplies Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles. “All NATO countries are fighting us, and they're no longer hiding it,” he said.

He also responded to Donald Trump’s recent comment that Russia is a “paper tiger.” Putin shot back: “Well, if we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, we are moving, advancing, and we feel confident, and we are a ‘paper tiger,’ then what is NATO itself?”