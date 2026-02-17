PM Modi writes to Bangladesh’s new PM Tarique Rahman, congratulates him on election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, on his election victory and invited him to visit India, signalling New Delhi’s intent to engage closely with Dhaka’s new government.

In a letter sent after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) returned to power, Modi said he was confident that ties between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

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He described Rahman’s victory as a reflection of the faith reposed in him by the people of Bangladesh and their desire for peace, stability, and prosperity.

PM Narendra Modi wrote to Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman; invites him to visit India



"I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the just concluded parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on your appointment as the next Prime… pic.twitter.com/zBMLHhY4Aa — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

“As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity,” Modi wrote. He added that the two sides would work together across areas such as connectivity, trade, technology, education, energy, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges.

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Extending a personal touch, the Prime Minister invited Rahman, along with Dr Zubaida Rahman and their daughter Zaima, to visit India at a mutually convenient time, adding that “a warm welcome awaits you in India.”

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Rahman and conveyed India’s greetings. Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, later said the leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in a people-centric manner.

Birla represented India at the ceremony marking the BNP’s return to office.

The interim authorities in Bangladesh had invited several regional leaders to attend the ceremony. The BNP had also invited PM Modi, but he was engaged in bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day.

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BNP leaders said interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus had invited heads of government from 13 countries, including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan.