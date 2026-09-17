PM Modi's 76th birthday: 1,500 gifts to go under the hammer. Take a look at the items & prices

Among the standout pieces featured this year are scale models of the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Nilgiri and missile destroyer INS Surat — both commissioned in Modi's presence on January 15 last year and gifted to him by the Navy chief.

The ministry has highlighted 50 "hero objects" leading the collection, headlined by a silver memento of Lord Ram from Karnataka carrying a base price of ₹13.50 lakh. Other prized items include a silver replica of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam listed at ₹9 lakh, a framed Gond art painting of the Tree of Life valued at ₹7.5 lakh, a Lord Jagannath Parivar on a chariot set at ₹6 lakh, and a gold-plated framed Radha Krishna artwork starting at ₹5.40 lakh.

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Beyond spiritual and military artifacts, the collection spans sports memorabilia and traditional craftsmanship from states across India, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, and Odisha.

The initiative aims to celebrate the nation's diverse artistic heritage while channeling all proceeds into a major public cause. "The PM Mementos e-auction celebrates India's heritage, art, craftsmanship and cultural diversity, while enabling public participation and contributing towards a significant national cause through the Namami Gange Programme," the culture ministry stated.

Previous iterations have seen substantial public interest, with over 7,400 items auctioned across the first seven editions raising ₹52 crore. In a Lok Sabha response last month, Shekhawat noted that the government raised ₹1.89 crore from the 2025 auction and ₹2.24 crore from the 2024 edition.