PM Modi's big announcement on Diwali: 'One Nation One Election, UCC to become a reality soon'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Unity Day that 'One Nation, One Election' proposal by the Centre will be cleared by the cabinet soon and will be presented before the Winter Session of Parliament this year.

PM Modi was speaking at a mega event to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 149th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state.

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal aims at conducting Lok Sabha and assembly elections either on a single day or within a specific time frame.

"We are now working towards 'One Nation One Election', which will strengthen India's democracy, give the optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India," PM Modi said.

Modi also made a big announcement regarding the Uniform Civil Code. "Today, India is moving towards 'One Nation One Civil Code', which is a secular civil code," he said. Recounting one of his speeches from the Red Fort, Modi said that the civil code is inspired by the principle of social unity espoused by Patel.

If the Uniform Civil Code is passed, India will have a common set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, and inheritance regardless of religion.

He also said that One Nation Identity has been a successful endeavour, listing down initiatives like Aadhaar card, GST, One Nation One Power Grid, and One Nation One Ration Card.

Besides this, Modi also said that Article 370, which was abrogated by the NDA government in August 2019, has been "buried forever". Likening the constitutional provision to a wall, Modi said Article 370 hindered the implementation of our Constitution.

He added that voting was done without discrimination for the first time in the recent assembly elections. "For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution."

Further, he attacked the opposition, saying that those who preach the Constitution also insult it the most.