'India's defence revolution takes flight': PM Modi lauds launch of C-295 aircraft manufacturing unit in Vadodara

On the eve of Diwali, PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara was a watershed moment for India's defence and aerospace journey.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility. The facility will be dedicated to the production of C-295 military aircraft in India, marking a significant milestone in defense manufacturing. Notably, the Tata-Airbus facility stands as the first privately owned final assembly line for military aircraft in the country.

Sharing his thoughts on a LinkedIn post, Modi said the speed of execution of the manufacturing complex is breathtaking.

“The speed of execution is breathtaking - from foundation stone to operational facility in just two years! This is a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India,” he wrote.

PM Modi highlighted India's achievements in the following areas:

> Defence Production: Increased to Rs 1.27 lakh crore by 2023-24.

> Defence Exports: Rose from Rs 1,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 21,000 crore currently.

> Indigenisation: Over 12,300 items have been indigenised in just 3 years.

> Investment: DPSUs have invested over Rs 7,500 crore in domestic vendors.

> R&D Budget: 25% of the defence R&D budget is allocated to industry-led innovation initiatives.

He also emphasised that India's defense production has reached Rs 1.27 trillion for the fiscal year 2023-24, with defense exports currently standing at Rs 21,000 crore.

In addition, he encouraged young people, startups, manufacturers, and innovators to participate in the defense sector, highlighting the supportive policies and unprecedented opportunities available.

PM Modi noted the significant progress made from past equipment shortages to achieving self-reliance in defense. Indigenous warships are now active in patrolling waters, domestically-manufactured missiles have bolstered national security, and locally-made bulletproof jackets are safeguarding soldiers. India is on track to becoming self-sufficient in defense production and aims to establish itself as a leading manufacturer of high-quality defense equipment.