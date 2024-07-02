PM Modi's big promise on NEET paper leaks: 'Centre is taking steps, those playing with youth's future won't be spared'

The Centre is very serious about paper leaks and those playing with the future of youth won't be spared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha. He said the government is taking steps on war footing to prevent this. He also said that arrests are being made from across the country in connection with the NEET paper leak case. The central government has already made a strict law on this and steps are being taken to create a foolproof system, he said during his reply to the President's address in Lok Sabha.

The opposition has been targeting the Centre over paper leaks and wanted a debate in the Parliament. Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was allowing paper leaks as it did not want to provide jobs to youth.

During his over an hour-long address, the Prime Minister launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. In an apparent reference to the caste census, PM Modi said the Congress party was openly creating new narratives and spreading plans to pit one caste against another.

The Prime Minister also blasted the Congress for accusing the Centre of doing injustice to Dalits and OBCs. "These (Congress) are the people who have done injustice to the Dalits of the country, to the backward people of the country and for this very reason, Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from Nehru's Cabinet."

PM Modi said Babasaheb exposed how Nehru did injustice to the Dalits and backward people. "After Babasaheb's direct attack, Nehru used all his might to end Babasaheb Ambedkar's political career. First Babasaheb Ambedkar was made to lose the election through conspiracy. Not only this, they celebrated his defeat. Babu Jagjivan Ram was also not given his due. After the Emergency, there was a possibility of Jagjivan Ram becoming Prime Minister. Indira Gandhi ensured that Jagjivan Ram didn't become the PM under any circumstances. It is written in a book that Jagjivan Ram should not become PM at any cost, if he becomes PM, he will not leave the post. This quote from Indira Gandhi is there in that book."

The Prime Minister further said that the Congress treated Chaudhary Charan Singh in the same way. "He was also not spared. Bihar's son and leader of the backward classes, Sitaram Kesari was also disrespected by the Congress party. Congress party has been against reservation from the very beginning."



