PM Modi's push for self-reliance amid tariff, H-1B woes: 'Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's economic growth remains "attractive" despite global disruptions and uncertainties. The Prime Minister's address comes amid global disruptions that India is facing, such as steep tariffs imposed by the US and President Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike.

“Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai…Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions," he said at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 in Greater Noida.

Going forward, PM Modi emphasised self-reliance in production, noting that the more a nation depends on others, the more its growth will be compromised. He said that every product that can be manufactured within India should be made here.

#WATCH | Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP | "... Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai...," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi



He also says, "... Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but…

He called for increased investment in research and innovation to make India self-reliant. The Prime Minister stated that the government is making significant efforts in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat, including the decriminalisation of rules under which cases were filed against individuals and businesses for minor mistakes.

India aims to make everything from "chips to ships" in the country, he said. “We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India. We are building such an ecosystem where every part of our weapons has 'Made in India' inscribed on them. Uttar Pradesh is playing a big role in this,” Modi said.

He also mentioned that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon begin at the factory set up in Uttar Pradesh in collaboration with Russia.

"Soon, production of the AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles, has already started," he added. This year, Russia is participating in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show as a partner country.