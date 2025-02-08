PM Modi’s US visit on Feb 12-13: Immigration and trade on agenda as he meets Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the United States on February 12-13 for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump in his second term. The visit, happening within weeks of Trump assuming office, comes against the backdrop of tariff threats and the recent deportation of illegal Indian immigrants.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, announcing the visit, said, "PM Modi would be amongst the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of Trump. The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership."

During Trump’s first term, the two leaders shared a warm relationship. Last week, they held a "productive" phone call, discussing immigration, security, and trade ties. PM Modi referred to Trump as his "dear friend" and expressed optimism about working together for "the welfare of our people" and "towards global peace."

Trump had earlier praised Modi as a "great leader" but also called India a "tariff king" and a "big abuser" of trade ties. His stance influenced India’s recent Union Budget, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed duties on items like motorcycles with engine capacities below 1,600 cc, primarily benefiting US exports like Harley-Davidson.

Immigration issues are expected to be a significant focus of Modi’s visit. The recent deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants by the US on a military aircraft caused a political uproar in India. Opposition leaders criticized the "inhuman manner" of deportation, citing the use of handcuffs and leg chains.

The two leaders’ camaraderie was on display during Trump’s first term at high-profile events like ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston and ‘Namaste Trump’ in Ahmedabad.