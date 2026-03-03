PM Modi’s YouTube channel surpasses 30 mn subscribers, making him the most followed world leader on platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now crossed 30 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most-followed world leader on the platform. This milestone comes shortly after the PM crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader to do so.

These twin milestones mark a landmark achievement in digital political communication, reinforcing Modi’s status as the world's most-followed leader on social media.

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What began as a modest channel sharing speeches and government updates has evolved into a powerful platform for public outreach, policy explanation, international engagement, and direct interaction with millions of Indians and global viewers alike. Experts say these milestones highlight the growing role of digital media in shaping political influence and public discourse.

A rapid digital rise with global impact

PM Modi’s YouTube presence reflects a broader trend of leaders moving beyond traditional media to connect directly with citizens. Over the years, his channel's growth from hundreds of thousands of subscribers to 30 million has underscored his ability to engage audiences not just in India but around the world.

Compared with other world leaders, PM Modi’s digital reach is striking: his follower counts across YouTube and other platforms far exceed those of his global counterparts. Analysts note that such influence allows political messaging to reach younger and international audiences in real time, without the filter of traditional news outlets.

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Outpacing global leaders on social platforms

The 30 million YouTube milestone follows the historic Instagram achievement, highlighting PM Modi’s consistent digital strategy. Even when combining the followers of multiple other top leaders globally, PM Modi’s individual totals surpass them, underscoring his unparalleled digital footprint in world politics.

Digital reach and Political communication

Within India, PM Modi’s dominance on social media is equally pronounced. His channels outpace fellow politicians by a wide margin, demonstrating that digital engagement has become a key tool for political outreach.

Observers note that beyond numbers, platforms like YouTube and Instagram offer the Prime Minister a direct line to public sentiment, enabling faster dissemination of government initiatives, cultural messaging, and campaign narratives.