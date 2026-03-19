Fractal Analytics has indicated a potential partnership with Anthropic, listing the artificial intelligence (AI) firm as “coming soon” under its Data and AI partners on the company’s website, even as it expands its enterprise AI platform and existing alliances.

The listing, which has not been accompanied by a formal announcement, suggests the recently listed Mumbai-headquartered firm may be preparing to add Anthropic, developer of the Claude family of large language models, to its roster of foundation model partners.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Business Today has reached out to Fractal Analytics and Anthropic for a comment. The story will be updated once a response is received.

The move comes as Fractal sharpens its positioning as a model-agnostic enterprise AI platform provider. In July 2025, the company announced a collaboration with OpenAI as a solutions partner to deliver enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities to Fortune 500 clients. The partnership focuses on building “AI-engineered, human-integrated” agents, custom model solutions, and orchestration layers that help enterprises move from pilot projects to production deployments.

“Through our partnership, we intend to translate this AI excitement into enterprise performance by applying domain expertise and responsible AI design,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group chief executive of Fractal, at the time.

Advertisement

The OpenAI collaboration includes offerings such as AI accelerator programmes, fine-tuning services to reduce hallucinations and ensure compliance and an AI operations suite for orchestration, monitoring and optimisation of models.

Fractal’s broader ecosystem also includes partnerships with Nvidia, Databricks and C3 AI, as well as integrations across cloud platforms from Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

The potential addition of Anthropic would further reinforce Fractal’s multi-model approach at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking flexibility across competing AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google.

Separately, Fractal on March 17 launched LLM Studio, an enterprise platform designed to help organisations build, deploy and govern domain-specific language models. The company claim that the platform allows enterprises to create smaller, task-specific models using open-source architectures, supported by Nvidia’s AI infrastructure stack.

Advertisement

“Enterprises are past the experimentation phase with generative AI. They need solutions that are governed, cost predictable, and reliable in production,” said Pranay Agrawal, chief executive officer of Fractal.