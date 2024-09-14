PM Narendra Modi addresses first rally in J&K ahead of assembly polls, hails ‘new story of development’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir where his government projected a new leadership to counter dynastic politics which has “destroyed this beautiful region”.

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates, PM Modi said, “We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country.”

This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18.

He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after “we came to power at the Centre in 2014”. “Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

New Jammu and Kashmir is writing a new story of development. The crowd gathered in Doda is clearly showing that democracy is in the veins of the people here. My heartfelt greetings to all the family members who have come to bless BJP, the PM said.

Taking a dig at the Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Congress (NC) helmed by Omar Abdullah, the PM said the fight here is between new leadership and dynasties of Congress, PDP and NC, which have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir.

“After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within. The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also thanked the people for the love they bestowed upon him and said he will repay the love received from the citizens of the country by working hard.

“I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together we will build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and this is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

The first phase of elections in J&K will be held in eight assembly seats across three districts. Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts will go to polls in the first phase on September 18. Forty seats of the 90-member J&K assembly will vote in the third phase of polling on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies)