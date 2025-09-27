'PM of Pakistan... once again glorified terrorism': India slams Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA in sharp reply

India used its right of reply at the UN General Assembly on Saturday to launch a sharp counterattack on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejecting his remarks on Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty and accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism and indulging in “absurd theatrics.”

“Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot told the UN.

Gahlot recalled that Pakistan had blocked accountability for a “Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit” earlier this year at the UN Security Council. “This is the very same Pakistan which, at the UN Security Council on 25th April 2025, shielded the resistance front, a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit, from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

The Indian envoy went on to cite Islamabad’s history of harbouring extremists. “Mr President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism, its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister,” she stated.

Earlier in his address, Sharif had reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. “I wish to assure Kashmiri people that I stand with them, Pakistan stands with them, and one day soon India’s tyranny in Kashmir will come to a halt,” he said. India dismissed this as an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s role in supporting cross-border terrorism.

Sharif also alleged that India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty violated international law. India halted its participation in April following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, linking the suspension directly to Pakistan’s continued backing of terrorism. New Delhi has said the treaty could only resume once Islamabad takes verifiable steps to end such activities.