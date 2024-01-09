PM to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the three-day Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This is the tenth edition of the Summit and will be held from January 10 to 12 with participation from global investors, captains of India Inc as well as heads of states of several countries.

The Prime Minister, who is on a visit of Gujarat, on Tuesday, also inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar. He is also holding bilateral with the chiefs of several multinational companies as well as heads of states.

On Tuesday, he met Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corp, Keith Svendsen, CEO of A.P. Moller Maersk, Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Australia’s Deakin University, Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World to discuss their investment plans in India.

He also held meetings with Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique as well as with Jose Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste.

This is the 10th Edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and “will celebrate 20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

The agenda of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be carrying forward the national priorities and themes of G20 and I2U2, spreading its reach and vibrancy at state, national and international level. The investor summit has a number of seminars on themes from renewable energy, aircrafts, MSME, PM Gati Shakti, Gujarat's roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047 as well as smart city Dholera and India’s international financial centre GIFT City.

