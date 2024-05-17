'Political hitman is...': Swati Maliwal says 'truth will be out soon' after spat video at Kejriwal's house surfaces

After a video of her argument started making rounds on social media, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal on Friday fired back by saying that the "political hitman" has initiated ways to save himself.

"Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world," she wrote on X in Hindi.

Her tweet came after AAP MLA Naresh Balyan shared a video allegedly from Arvind Kejriwal's residence, showing Swati was involved in an argument with security personnel. The post was later deleted by him.

Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station on Monday morning in New Delhi and claimed that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the case on Thursday, naming Kumar as an accused.

In the video, Maliwal can be heard arguing with the security personnel at the Chief Minister's house, who instructed her to depart from the premises.

The video showed that Swati Maliwal got engaged in an argument with multiple security staff at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Despite being asked to leave, she adamantly insisted on speaking with the police officers. At one point, during the argument, she used the term 'ganja' (bald), provoking a reaction from the security staff.

Earlier on Thursday, Maliwal expressed that what happened to her was very upsetting.

"I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too," she said.

Maliwal also urged BJP members not to politicize this incident.