'Political vendetta orchestrated by PM Modi govt': Congress' Surjewala on Karnataka CM prosecution

In a strong reaction to the Governor of Karnataka's recent permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA alternative site scam, Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala labelled the move as an act of "political vendetta" orchestrated by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Surjewala criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision, describing it as a "shameless unconstitutionality." He accused the Governor of colluding with the political narrative of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine the elected government of Karnataka.

"This brazen political conspiracy has been hatched in the corridors of the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry, aimed at destabilising the democratically elected government and its mandate," Surjewala stated, asserting that the Congress party would vigorously fight the allegations through legal means.

Surjewala emphasised that the Congress party had received a decisive mandate from the people of Karnataka in the 2023 Assembly elections. He criticised Prime Minister Modi and the BJP for failing to accept their electoral defeat and resorting to tactics intended to discredit the Congress-led government.

"Every attempt to destabilize the Congress government has failed, and now they are using their 'puppet Governor' to further their conspiracy," he asserted, claiming that the Governor's actions have brought significant disrepute to his Constitutional position. Surjewala also alleged that the complainant involved in the case is a known blackmailer, indicating a deeper political manipulation at play.

The Congress leader identified three primary aspects of what he termed a "Machiavellian conspiracy" involving the PMO, Home Ministry, and BJP leaders. These include attempts to undermine the electoral mandate of the people of Karnataka, to disrupt Congress-led initiatives aimed at various social welfare programs, and to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from the Backward Class community.

Surjewala concluded with a resolute statement affirming that the Congress party would not allow the BJP to derail its governance or hinder the implementation of its commitments, known as the 'Congress Guarantees,' which aim to benefit over five crore residents of the state.

"We will fight this battle in the courts and the court of public opinion. Truth shall prevail. Satyamev Jayate!" he declared, rallying support for the party’s cause amidst escalating political tensions in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

