'Ploy to convert Governor’s office to BJP’s office...': DK Shivakumar pans calls for Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has dismissed calls for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation following the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute him in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) alternative site scam.

Shivakumar described the move as a “conspiracy” and accused the BJP of attempting to misuse the Governor’s office for political purposes.

The controversy erupted after Governor Gehlot granted permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in a case where he is accused of allotting 14 housing sites in Mysuru to his wife and securing Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation for Scheduled Tribes' welfare. BJP leaders swiftly demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation, but Shivakumar made it clear that the entire Cabinet stands firmly with the Chief Minister, asserting, “There is no question of quitting the post.”

Shivakumar further stated, “This is a conspiracy. The entire Cabinet stands before Siddaramaiah. The party will also have a proper program to support him. They have made a case without a case. We will fight this legally and politically. It’s a ploy to convert the Governor’s office to the BJP’s office… There is a conspiracy by the BJP, misusing all agencies. We are confident that the law will protect us. We are going to wage a political and legal battle.”

He also suggested that the BJP’s actions were an attempt to destabilize the government because of its pro-poor initiatives. “Since we are helping the poor, BJP is doing a conspiracy to topple the government. This is impossible. Wherever Congress is not in power, Governors are working to topple the governments. The entire party and the INDIA alliance are standing behind the CM. There is no question of resignation,” he added.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara echoed Shivakumar’s sentiments, alleging that the Governor’s office was being “misused” under pressure from higher authorities. “It is clear that there is pressure from the top. There was no clear information that the CM had given any direction or even given oral instruction,” Parameshwara claimed.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also criticized the BJP, calling the situation a “low-level conspiracy” and expressing confidence that Siddaramaiah would emerge stronger. “The CM has emerged stronger. The more you go after him, the stronger he will grow,” Rao said, adding that the BJP’s actions would backfire.

Congress leader Pawan Khera weighed in, accusing the BJP of politicizing constitutional posts. “The politicization of constitutional posts has been going on ever since the BJP came to power. There is doubt and a question mark on everything. Whenever the Governor does something, there is a big question mark over it… I am sure that there is nothing in this. It is wrong to politicize unnecessary things,” Khera said.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, accused the Central Government of orchestrating the move to create a constitutional crisis. “The Karnataka Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case has been orchestrated by the Central Government. Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government. The Constitutional head of the State is sparking a constitutional crisis to appease his political masters,” Kharge posted on X.

On the other side, BJP leaders have continued to press for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje wrote on X, “Karnataka Governor has granted sanction under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act to investigate CM Siddaramaiah for alleged irregularities in the MUDA land scam. To preserve public trust & ensure a fair investigation, the CM must step down immediately!!”

BJP MLA Dr. Bharath Shetty also demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation, stating, “It’s customary practice for the CM to resign under such circumstances, being morally responsible and cooperating with investigating agencies. However, the statement of HM and behavior of CM signals that Siddaramaiah is unwilling to resign. In view of serious allegations and the Governor’s sanction, urge the CM of Karnataka to step down immediately and face the investigation.”

The allegations stem from the MUDA’s allotment of plots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme, where 50 percent of developed land was allotted to land losers in exchange for undeveloped land acquired for residential layouts. The Congress government had constituted a single-member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P.N. Desai to probe the scam.