‘Political will, no limits’: IAF chief on how India dominated Pakistan in just 90 hours

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has credited the success of Operation Sindoor to strong political will, joint military coordination, and the freedom granted to the armed forces to plan and execute the mission without restrictions.

“A key reason for success was the presence of political will. There were very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us… If there were any constraints, they were self-made. We decided how much to escalate… We had full freedom to plan and execute. Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it,” Singh said, while addressing 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture, at the HAL Management Academy Auditorium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament had alleged that the government tied hands of IAF pilots during the operation.

Highlighting the role of inter-service cooperation, the Air Chief Marshal praised the synchronisation between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, noting that the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post had “made a real difference.” He also credited the National Security Advisor (NSA) for ensuring effective coordination among all agencies involved.

Singh revealed that India’s strikes inflicted severe damage on Pakistan’s air defence network, forcing its military to reassess the cost of continuing the conflict. “In 80 to 90 hours of war, we were able to achieve so much damage to their air system that it was clear to them that if they continue, they are going to pay for it more and more,” he said, describing the campaign as a “high-tech war.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the lessons from the operation, the IAF Chief stressed the renewed importance of air power in modern conflict. “The biggest takeaway of the operation has been the primacy of air warfare… It is the first responder that any country has, capable of reacting quickly, striking deep inside with precision, and achieving objectives without collateral damage,” he stated.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, when Indian forces struck nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists. The strikes were part of a broader military campaign that combined precision targeting, deep strikes, and coordinated multi-force action.