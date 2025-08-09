‘Largest surface-to-air kill in history, F-16s hit’: IAF Chief lifts veil on Pak losses in Operation Sindoor

In a historic revelation, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has confirmed that IAF’s S-400 air defence systems shot down five Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets and one large surveillance aircraft during Operation Sindoor — marking what he called “the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill” in the service’s history.

Speaking at an official briefing, Air Chief Marshal Singh disclosed that the large aircraft, hit at a range of nearly 300 kilometres, was either an ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) platform or an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) aircraft. “We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft… This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” he said.

Detailing the high-intensity operation, Singh said none of the PAF aircraft could approach the boundaries protected by India’s Akash and Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems. Instead, the PAF attempted to remain at a distance — still within the reach of India’s Long-Range SAMs (LRSAMs). “They were trying to stay away, but they were still within our range at times, and that’s when we got opportunity targets,” he noted.

The IAF’s offensive plan that night, Singh revealed, was to strike across multiple fronts to stretch enemy resources. Strategic targets included the Bholari air base — where an AEW&C hangar was hit — Shahbaz Jacobabad airfield, which houses F-16 fighters, and key command-and-control hubs at Murid and Chaklala. “We were able to get at least two command-and-control centres, six radars, and damage to several aircraft, including F-16s under maintenance,” Singh said.

In one of the operation’s most symbolic strikes, the IAF also targeted Sargodha, long considered a prized PAF base. “We’ve grown up in the Air Force dreaming about days like this… it just so happened that I got my chance just before I retired,” the Air Chief recounted.

Operation Sindoor, conducted before a ceasefire was declared, has now entered IAF history as one of its most successful air defence and deep-strike missions, both in scale and in long-range kill records.