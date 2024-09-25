Pollution in Delhi: 21-point Winter Action Plan out! WFH on high-pollution days, odd-even to be implemented only as emergency measure

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the 21-point Winter Action Plan has been formed on the basis of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will work to curb pollution in the national capital.

The 21-point Winter Action Plan states that work from home (WFH) should be promoted during high pollution days in the national capital. Gopal Rai also mentioned that the odd-even formula will be implemented as an emergency measure.

He also said that it has been decided to have drone monitoring done for pollution hotspots in the metropolis. He explained that drone monitoring will be done real-time to ascertain the causes of pollution.

Further, he said that the Delhi government has written to the Centre on artificial rains but is yet to receive a response. "We want to prepare for artificial rains around November 1-15 when Diwali and stubble burning is expected to create problems," the AAP leader noted.

Moreover, the AAP government will also form an 86-member special investigation team (SIT) to stop and act against the causes of pollution comprising officials of the Environment, Transport, Revenue, and PwD departments as well as officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Traffic Police.

Rai added that an anti-dust campaign to control dust pollution will begin in Delhi from October 7. He mentioned that officials have been directed to ensure that private and government agencies to meet the parameters till October 7.

"All agencies - private and government - have time until October 7, if they do not meet the parameters by then, action will begin against them. Guidelines have been issued for this," Rai said at a press conference.

He added that all construction sites over 500 meters will have to be registered on the Delhi government portal as well. The training of personnel working at private and government construction sites on adhering the anti-dust guidelines has also been mandated, Delhi Environment Minister mentioned.

The AAP leader said that in order to control the dust from construction, 85 road sweeping machines and 500 water sprinkling machines have been deployed in every assembly constituency of Delhi.

Moreover, he said that 200 anti-smog guns will be launched to tackle the issue of invisibility during the smog period in Delhi during winters. Gopal Rai furthermore said that in November-December, water sprinkling will be increased to 3 times a day so that the pollution levels in the national capital can be controlled.