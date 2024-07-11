Pollution under control certificates will cost more in Delhi, rates revised after 13 years

Vehicle pollution check rates in Delhi have been revised after a gap of 13 years. Owners of all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, will have to pay Rs 20 more than the current rate for vehicle pollution certificates.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every vehicle is required to have a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of a one-year period from the date of its registration.

The new pollution checking rates for vehicles are as follows:

Rs 80 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) two and three wheelers.

Rs 110 for petrol, CNG, or LPG (including bio-fuel) four wheelers and above categories.

Rs 140 for diesel-propelled vehicles.

The current rates, revised in 2011, are Rs 60, Rs 80, and Rs 100, respectively. A GST of 18% is levied on this rate. Before this, the rates were revised in 2005 to Rs 35, Rs 45, and Rs 60, respectively.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, individuals may be subject to imprisonment for a period of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000, or both if found without a valid certificate.

Data from the transport department reveals that over 85% of the vehicles operating in the city without Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates are two-wheelers. As of now, Delhi has a total of over 97 lakh registered vehicles, comprising 27.8 lakh cars and 69.8 lakh two-wheelers. Alarmingly, approximately 22 lakh vehicles lack the required PUC certificates.

A recent study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal has revealed alarming statistics regarding air pollution in 10 major Indian cities. The study analysed data from cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, and Varanasi, highlighting the impact of PM2.5 concentrations exceeding the World Health Organisation's (WHO) safe limits for exposure.