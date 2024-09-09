Delhi government bans firecrackers until New Year to curb winter air pollution. A look at key measures

The Delhi government on September 9 banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital for the rest of the year to control air pollution in the coming winter season. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers.

An action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban, he added.

“The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ,” Rai said in the statement. This is a part of the Delhi government's winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution, he said.

The minister said that the 2024 Winter Action Plan is focused on tackling pollution hotspots, controlling vehicular emissions and dust, encouraging work-from-home (WFH) policies, addressing stubble and waste burning, mitigating industrial pollution, and improving the war room and green app.

He added that the plan also included working with the central government and neighbouring states while considering measures like odd-even vehicle rationing and artificial rain for emergencies.

Meanwhile, a new submitted by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to the Delhi government said the national capital breathed clean air for 128 days in the first six months of 2024. The report submitted by DPCC tracked the pollution from January to July and also identified the top markers for air pollution in the national capital.

The number of good air days increased from 159 in 2018 to 206 in' 2023, the report said. The number of good air days from August 1 to August 20 stood at 20, it said.

The report identified that the top causes of air pollution in Delhi vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning and other combustion sources. The report further mentioned that the Delhi government has planned to induct 3,267 electric buses in the current financial year.