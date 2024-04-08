Post-poll violence fear: BJP's Suvendu demands central forces for 3 more months after voting in Bengal

Fearing post-poll violence in the state, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the central forces deployed in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha polls should be kept for three more months after the elections. The BJP leader met the special observer appointed by the Election Commission.

Adhikari said the deployment of central forces would help in preventing post-poll violence, which led to a slew of deaths following the 2021 assembly elections and the 2023 panchayat polls. He said he would write to Governor CV Ananda Bose, the state's chief secretary and Union Home Secretary with the demand.

The TMC, however, said Suvendu's request showed a "defeatist mentality". "He (Suvendu) knows it better than anyone else that his Party is in shambles, that BJP commands no political hold in Bengal. So, their only option to salvage their diminishing relevance is by prolonging the stay of Central Forces," the TMC posted on X.

A total of 92,000 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are likely to be deployed in West Bengal, the highest in any state, for the parliamentary elections.

A total of 100 more companies of central forces will arrive in West Bengal next week, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. The EC is planning to deploy 277 companies in the first phase of polling in the state on April 19. Three constituencies in north Bengal – Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduars – will go to polls in the first phase.

At present, 177 companies of central forces are deployed in different districts of West Bengal. Another 100 companies of central forces will arrive in the state by Wednesday, an official told the news agency. A total of 277 companies will be deployed for the first phase of voting.

"However, more personnel are needed to provide central force cover in all booths. But there has been no confirmation yet of getting more forces. Therefore, in the first phase, state police may also be deployed along with central forces," he said.

A company in the central armed police forces comprises around 100 personnel. So, 277 companies would amount to 27,700 personnel. Webcasting will be conducted in all the booths, he said. Meanwhile, a total of 47 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the second phase of polling in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on April 26.

(With inputs from PTI)