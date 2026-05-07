Post poll violence in Bengal: Hours after Suvendu aide shot dead, bomb blast near RG Kar victim’s mother’s home

West Bengal was on edge on Thursday after a night of back-to-back political violence. Five BJP supporters were injured in an alleged bomb attack in Panihati, North 24 Parganas, an incident that came just hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants. The BJP was quick to draw a connection between the two incidents, accusing the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating retaliatory violence.

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The bomb attack took place near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati late Wednesday night. According to police and local sources, a group of BJP workers was interacting with residents on Dutta Road in Ward Number 2 when motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly hurled crude bombs at them before speeding away. At least five people were injured in the attack and were subsequently admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The BJP alleged that those behind the attack had the backing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, a charge the Mamata Banerjee-led party flatly denied.

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Police moved swiftly to contain the situation, deploying heavily in the area and launching an investigation. "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused," a senior police official said.

Authorities also appealed for calm amid fears of further unrest. "We are maintaining strict vigil and appealing to people not to spread rumours. Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace," the officer added.

Adding a charged layer of significance to the incident, the site of the blast is located close to the residence of Ratna Debnath, the newly elected BJP MLA and mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.

(With inputs from PTI)