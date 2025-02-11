Prashant Kishor to be Vijay’s key adviser for 2026 polls? Buzz grows after both leaders meet in Chennai

Prashant Kishor, former election strategist and leader of Bihar’s Jan Suraaj party, is set to play a key role in actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Business Standard reported on Tuesday. In a three-hour meeting held in Chennai on Monday, Kishor reportedly offered his “support and guidance” to TVK, agreeing to serve as a special adviser without a formal technical agreement.

The meeting, described as “cordial”, centered around strategies and insights on Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape. Kishor’s presence in the TVK camp signals a significant step for Vijay, whose party plans to challenge both the ruling DMK and BJP in 2026.

"The meeting was very cordial. Kishor shared his experience in strategy. The talks veered around the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu and nationally. Kishor will be a ‘special adviser’ to the TVK, though no formal technical agreements will be made,” a source involved in the discussions told The Times of India.

Kishor, who helped DMK secure a victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after a decade-long gap, is expected to advise TVK much like his role with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which saw success in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections. His guidance will primarily target campaign management teams led by TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna and Vijay’s strategist Jhon Arokiasamy. Arjuna, founder of Voice of Commons and a seasoned political strategist, had previously worked closely with Kishor during the DMK’s 2021 campaign.

TVK’s political ambitions have been in the making for years, with earlier talks between Vijay and Kishor put on hold due to the actor’s delayed political debut and Kishor’s focus on forming Jan Suraaj in Bihar. Now back on track, TVK is positioning Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate, seeking to build a strong alliance to take on the DMK.

Vijay’s political ideology draws inspiration from social reformer Periyar EVR, Constitution architect BR Ambedkar, and former chief minister K Kamaraj. Following the release of his upcoming political drama Jana Nayagan, expected to be his final film after a three-decade-long acting career, Vijay will embark on a statewide tour, starting with appointing district-level functionaries.