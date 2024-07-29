Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj to become party on Oct 2, contest next assembly polls in Bihar

Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj campaign will become a political party on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Jan Suraaj will contest the Bihar assembly polls next year, Kishor said on Sunday while addressing a "state-level workshop" in Patna. "As stated earlier, Jan Suraaj will become a political party on October 2 and contest next year's assembly polls. Other details, such as who would lead the party, will be decided in due course," said Kishor, who had launched the campaign two years ago.

Kishor's campaign workshop was attended by several persons, including two former legislators and a granddaughter, Jagriti Thakur, of late socialist icon Karpoori Thakur. He welcomed Jagriti Thakur, whose father Virendra Nath Thakur is the younger son of Karpoori Thakur, a former chief minister of Bihar and a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Thakur's elder son Ram Nath Thakur is a JD(U) MP and a Union Minister of State. Other notables who joined Jan Suraaj include Monazir Hasan, a former Bihar minister who had been associated with RJD as well as JD(U) and has served multiple terms in Parliament as well as the state legislature.

Former RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi, who was recently disqualified from the legislative council on grounds of indiscipline, and Anand Mishra, a former IPS officer who resigned from service hoping for a BJP ticket but contested the Lok Sabha polls from Buxar as an Independent after being denied the ticket, were other prominent inductees. Priyanka, a daughter of JD(U) leader Mangani Lal Mandal, a former MP and an ex-MLA, also joined Kishor's campaign.

In the past few months, several active and former RJD leaders joined Kishor's campaign. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) recently shot off a circular warning its leaders against association with the Jan Suraaj campaign. RJD's state president Jagadanand Singh called Jan Suraaj the "B team of the BJP", dependent on the saffron party for its finances.

A screenshot of the letter was shared by Jan Suraaj on its X handle with the remark "the RJD, which claims to be Bihar's strongest political party, has grown jittery over the mere announcement that Jan Suraaj will become a political party". It was also alleged that RJD, "known for use of muscle power in politics", was taking recourse to intimidation to keep its flock together.

Earlier this year, Kishor had told India Today that he would contest all assembly seats in Bihar and form a government on its own.

(With inputs from PTI)