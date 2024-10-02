Prashant Kishor's scathing charge against PM Modi: 'He diverted wealth of...'

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of diverting the wealth of the entire country to Gujarat after being voted to power. Kishor, who founded the Jan Suraaj Party and was instrumental in Modi's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, made the remarks during a public meeting in Patna on Wednesday to mark the party’s launch.

Kishor alleged that Modi, after gaining national power with a promise of replicating Gujarat's development model, has funneled resources primarily to his home state. "People like you and me voted for Modi, listening to his speeches, taken in by the impression that he has done a lot for the development of Gujarat. Indeed, Gujarat is progressing. The wealth of the entire country seems to have been diverted to Gujarat, where factories are being set up in every village. People from Bihar are flocking to that state in search of employment," Kishor said.

He underscored the idea that voters receive the type of governance they vote for, asking, "How can people of Bihar get development if they have voted for the growth of Gujarat?"

Kishor also took a swipe at Bihar's political leaders, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, both of whom have dominated the state's politics for three decades. "You voted for Lalu ji in the name of social justice and honor for the poor. And nobody can deny that the poor got the right to live with dignity during his regime, even though law and order went for a toss and economic progress came to a halt," Kishor said, referring to the RJD’s 15-year rule.

Turning to Nitish Kumar, Kishor acknowledged the improvement in infrastructure during Kumar's tenure. "Likewise, you voted for Nitish hoping for better roads and electricity. He delivered on these. It is another thing that his fetish for smart pre-paid meters is breaking the back of power consumers," he remarked.

Kishor also criticized the current government for prioritizing short-term benefits like free ration over long-term development. "Similarly, today people are voting for Modi for five kg of ration. So all are getting that, even if corruption may be slicing off one kg of the quota... But during my extensive travel across Bihar, I have learned from the people that never have they voted to secure a better future for their own children," he said.

The Jan Suraaj campaign, Kishor explained, aims to change the political discourse in Bihar. "Vote for your own children, on the issues of better education and job opportunities. And you will see the change," he urged.

Earlier, Kishor introduced Manoj Bharti, a Madhubani-born former Indian Foreign Service officer, as the party's working president. Bharti will hold the position until March, when the party plans to hold internal elections.